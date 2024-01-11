Two killed in third deadly Kabul explosion in less than a week

Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on Thursday, police said, in the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on Thursday, police said, in the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said a grenade was detonated outside a commercial centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area.

"The initial information shows that unfortunately two civilian compatriots were martyred and 12 others were wounded," Zadran said in a statement.

The blast is the second deadly explosion in the area in less than a week.