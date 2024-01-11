Open Menu

Two Killed In Third Deadly Kabul Explosion In Less Than A Week

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Two killed in third deadly Kabul explosion in less than a week

Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on Thursday, police said, in the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Two people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion in western Kabul on Thursday, police said, in the third deadly blast to hit the Afghan capital in less than a week.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said a grenade was detonated outside a commercial centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area.

"The initial information shows that unfortunately two civilian compatriots were martyred and 12 others were wounded," Zadran said in a statement.

The blast is the second deadly explosion in the area in less than a week.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Police

Recent Stories

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

10 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

10 minutes ago
 Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: r ..

Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: reports

10 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's electi ..

SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's election symbol

12 minutes ago
 2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea ..

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea nuclear test site: Yonhap

12 minutes ago
 CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

12 minutes ago
PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

12 minutes ago
 Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

28 minutes ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

28 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to ..

US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to 3.4pc

12 minutes ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

28 minutes ago
 Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World