UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Twin Al-Shabaab Attacks In Somalia: Police

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Two killed in twin Al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia: police

Al-Shabaab militants launched simultaneous attacks on police stations around Somalia's capital Mogadishu overnight, killing two girls and wounding over a dozen people, security officials said Wednesday

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Al-Shabaab militants launched simultaneous attacks on police stations around Somalia's capital Mogadishu overnight, killing two girls and wounding over a dozen people, security officials said Wednesday.

Heavily-armed men stormed a police station in Kaxda district in the middle of the night, exchanging gunfire with security forces.

"Terrorists using a vehicle loaded with explosives attacked the police station in Kaxda district and inflicted casualties on the civilian population around the area," police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan told reporters.

The gunmen also seized a police vehicle, he added, with officers setting off in pursuit of them.

In a second attack overnight, militants targeted the Darussalam suburb on Mogadishu's outskirts, he said.

"Two young girls died in the incident while sixteen other civilians and three members of the security forces were wounded," he added.

Anxious residents spent a sleepless night as the sound of gunfire reverberated across the neighbourhoods under attack, with some telling AFP the explosions caused tremors inside their homes.

"This was a horrible incident; everybody got panicked and my children started crying after the blast shook our house," said Fadumo Idris, a Mogadishu resident.

"The heavy exchange of gunfire continued for more than 30 minutes before the situation returned to normal, we have not seen such fighting in Mogadishu recently."Kaxda resident Hassan Mohamud said the militants "briefly entered the police station after it was badly destroyed in the explosion, there was enforcement by the police and they later retreated".

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they had targeted six locations in and around the capital.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Militants Police Exchange Police Station Vehicle Died Young Mogadishu

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience wit ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience with High-Resolution Audio Qualit ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police ..

Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police in Islamabad

13 minutes ago
 ADX collaborates with Borsa Istanbul to enhance te ..

ADX collaborates with Borsa Istanbul to enhance tech infrastructure

28 minutes ago
 IGHDS chalks out to observe World Day of Social J ..

IGHDS chalks out to observe World Day of Social Justice

33 seconds ago
 Political solutions must follow UN peacekeeping in ..

Political solutions must follow UN peacekeeping in conflict zones: Munir Akram

34 seconds ago
 PM Imran Khan directs Punjab government to ensure ..

PM Imran Khan directs Punjab government to ensure efficient services for common ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>