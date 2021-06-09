Two Killed, Nine Injured in Fire in Ryazan Hospital - Regional Government

RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Two people died, nine others were injured in a fire in the intensive care unit of the Semashko hospital in the central Russian city of Ryazan, the regional government said in a statement.

"According to the Ryazan regional emergencies ministry, at 3:36 a.m. a message was received about the fire in the Semashko hospital. According to preliminary information, the fire occurred in the intensive care unit," the statement said.