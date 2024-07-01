Two killed, one missing in landslide in central Indonesia

Two people were killed and one person remained missing after a landslide in a county in the Indonesian province of East Java on Sunday, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Two people were killed and one person remained missing after a landslide in a county in the Indonesian province of East Java on Sunday, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB.

The landslide occurred in Bumirejo village in the province's Blitar district at around 5 p.m. local time.

A clay cliff with a height of more than 50 meters suddenly collapsed and filled a local broiler chicken farm where the owner and his three workers were working at the time.

Rescuers retrieved two bodies on Sunday evening, while the body of the owner was still being searched under rubble, said BNPB spokesman Abdul Muhari on Monday.

A worker was said to have managed to survive with some injuries, Muhari added.