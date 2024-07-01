Open Menu

Two Killed, One Missing In Landslide In Central Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Two killed, one missing in landslide in central Indonesia

Two people were killed and one person remained missing after a landslide in a county in the Indonesian province of East Java on Sunday, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Two people were killed and one person remained missing after a landslide in a county in the Indonesian province of East Java on Sunday, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency BNPB.

The landslide occurred in Bumirejo village in the province's Blitar district at around 5 p.m. local time.

A clay cliff with a height of more than 50 meters suddenly collapsed and filled a local broiler chicken farm where the owner and his three workers were working at the time.

Rescuers retrieved two bodies on Sunday evening, while the body of the owner was still being searched under rubble, said BNPB spokesman Abdul Muhari on Monday.

A worker was said to have managed to survive with some injuries, Muhari added.

Related Topics

Blitar Sunday P

Recent Stories

CM reviews arrangements for rainwater disposal

CM reviews arrangements for rainwater disposal

8 seconds ago
 Over 5,200 people killed by traffic accidents in V ..

Over 5,200 people killed by traffic accidents in Vietnam in 6 months

12 seconds ago
 German inflation slows more than expected in June

German inflation slows more than expected in June

7 minutes ago
 Paris stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French el ..

Paris stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election

6 minutes ago
 PSX gains 379 points to close at 78,824.33

PSX gains 379 points to close at 78,824.33

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need ..

Pakistan’s Outgoing envoy to US emphasizes need to enhance Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 Wor ..

Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 CPEC emerges as catalyst for investment, technolog ..

CPEC emerges as catalyst for investment, technology transfer: Gillani

6 minutes ago
 National Engineering Robotics Contest to be held f ..

National Engineering Robotics Contest to be held from July 9-13

6 minutes ago
 Euro, Paris stocks rise as French vote eases fears ..

Euro, Paris stocks rise as French vote eases fears over far right

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

2 minutes ago
 Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza

5 hours ago

More Stories From World