UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Seven Wounded In Shooting At Juneteenth Party: US Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Two killed, seven wounded in shooting at Juneteenth party: US media

Two people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting at a block party in the eastern US city of Charlotte, local media reported Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Two people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting at a block party in the eastern US city of Charlotte, local media reported Monday.

Five others were hurt when they were hit by vehicles during the gathering, which CBS affiliate station WBTV reported was part of extended celebrations over the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Police said they had responded initially to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car, but arrived to find hundreds of people scattered on the streets when shots were heard, according to WBTV.

The station cited police as saying there is evidence multiple shooters were involved.

The motive behind the incident -- which happened around midnight -- was unclear, and WBTV cited witnesses as saying the Juneteenth gatherings in the area all weekend had been a "happy, peaceful celebration.

" Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said their detectives were investigating a homicide in Beatties Ford Road -- the same street identified by WBTV.

"One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Several other victims have been transported by Medic with gunshot wounds," the department said on Twitter, without offering more details.

Tensions are high across the United States as a wave of massive protests against racial inequality and police brutality grips the country.

Many protests have seen clashes between demonstrators and the police, and officials have arrested some people accused of trying to incite violence.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Vehicles Road Car Same Charlotte United States Media All Ford

Recent Stories

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

8 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

25 minutes ago

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

55 minutes ago

Iran Records Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases as Trip ..

2 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

1 hour ago

Vertonghen to stay at Spurs until end of season

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.