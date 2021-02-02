Two Killed, Two Wounded in Explosion in Kabul - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Two people were killed and two others were injured in an explosion in the Afghan capital, the Kabul police said on Tuesday.

The blast occurred in the Salim Karwan area of the Afghan capital's fourth district. One of those killed was a doctor named Atif.

The incident comes following another blast that took place earlier in the day in the Joy Sher area of Kabul's second district.