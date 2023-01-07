UrduPoint.com

Two Kurds Detained In France's Marseille After Attack On Turkish Consulate - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Two people of Kurdish origin were detained in the French city of Marseille after they threw Molotov cocktails at the building of the Turkish Consulate General, BFMTV reported on Saturday, citing a police source

According to the source, the two detainees were not on the wanted list and admitted that they were Kurds.

The detainees were taken into custody, while two other suspects remain at large, the report said.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident.

Earlier in the day, some 1,500 people gathered at a peaceful demonstration in Paris to pay tribute to three Kurds shot dead in December, as well as three activists killed in January 2013.

Representatives of the Kurdish community carried photos of the dead and chanted slogans calling for a fair investigation into the two incidents, which they consider acts of terrorism by Turkey.

The latest shooting attack took place on December 23 near a Kurdish cultural center located in the French capital, leaving three Kurds killed. The 69-year-old French shooter was detained and confessed that he had attacked the Kurdish community out of racial hatred. The incident prompted dozens of Paris-based Kurds to take to the streets. The rally escalated into clashes and left 30 police officers injured.

