Open Menu

Two Kyiv Hospitals Evacuating Over Feared Russian Strikes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

Officials in Ukraine's capital Kyiv announced the evacuation of two hospitals on Friday, fearing they could be targeted by Russian strikes

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Officials in Ukraine's capital Kyiv announced the evacuation of two hospitals on Friday, fearing they could be targeted by Russian strikes.

"The city is urgently beginning to evacuate two hospitals... because a video is widely circulated online, actually de facto announcing an enemy attack on these medical facilities," Kyiv's city administration said.

It referred to comments made by the head of the KGB in Moscow-allied Belarus, who said on national television that the buildings hosted military personnel said were "hiding behind sick children" -- suggesting that this would make it a legitimate military target.

The city of Kyiv denounced the claim as "an absolute lie and provocation of the enemy, trying to use this to strike the social infrastructure of the capital".

One of the facilities, located on Bogatyrska street, is a children's hospital, Kyiv said.

"Kyiv authorities are now doing everything possible to move patients and doctors to other medical facilities in the capital," the administration said.

The World Health Organization has recorded at least 1,682 attacks against Ukraine's health care system since the beginning of the war.

These caused 128 deaths and 288 injuries, according to WHO statistics released in early April.

Related Topics

Attack World Ukraine Russia Belarus April TV

Recent Stories

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

5 minutes ago
 Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

Shahzaib Rind calls on Deputy Speaker Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, re ..

Ahsan chairs 13th CPEC-JCC preparatory meeting, reviews arrangements for high-le ..

5 minutes ago
 DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign

DC Tharparkar inaugurates anti-polio campaign

5 minutes ago
 HDA Mehran workers demand salaries

HDA Mehran workers demand salaries

12 minutes ago
 Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

10 minutes ago
Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks ..

Inter-university weightlifting championship kicks off at SAU

10 minutes ago
 Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

Walk held in a series of enrollment campaigns

10 minutes ago
 Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel fo ..

Team from Gaza mediator Egypt arrives in Israel for truce talks

10 minutes ago
 Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination o ..

Kids murders: IHC orders psychiatric examination of mother

10 minutes ago
 Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in ..

Health minister credits PML-N for advancements in organ transplantation

8 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber c ..

Court grants interim bail to Azam Swati in cyber crime case

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World