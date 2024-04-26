Open Menu

Two Kyiv Hospitals Evacuating Over Feared Russian Strikes

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

Officials in Ukraine's capital Kyiv Friday announced the evacuation of two hospitals which they feared could be targeted by Russian strikes

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Officials in Ukraine's capital Kyiv Friday announced the evacuation of two hospitals which they feared could be targeted by Russian strikes.

"The city is urgently beginning to evacuate two hospitals because a video is being widely circulated online, de facto announcing an enemy attack on these medical facilities," Kyiv's city administration said.

It referred to comments made by the head of the KGB in Moscow-allied Belarus, who said on national television that the buildings hosted military personnel "hiding behind sick children" -- suggesting Russia could regard the facilities a legitimate military target.

The city of Kyiv sad the claim was "an absolute lie and provocation of the enemy, trying to use this to strike the social infrastructure of the capital". One of the facilities, located on Bogatyrska street, is a children's hospital, Kyiv said.

AFP journalists on the scene saw around ten ambulances waiting for patients to be evacuated.

A child on a stretcher connected to medical equipment was placed in one of the vehicles, which left the scene. Some patients were leaving the hospital on their own.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Sergiy Popko, said the evacuations were taken out of precaution.

"So far, there is no evidence to suggest that Russia is actually going to launch such strikes. However, for us, the lives and health of our people and our children are the highest value," he said.

"We are doing our best to protect children, their parents, adult patients and staff from a possible attack on these medical institutions," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The World Health Organization has recorded at least 1,682 attacks against Ukraine's health care system since the beginning of the war. These caused 128 deaths and 288 injuries, according to WHO statistics released in early April.

bur/gv/

Related Topics

Attack World Ukraine Russia Vehicles Belarus April TV From Best Sad

Recent Stories

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

12 minutes ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

20 minutes ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

21 minutes ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

13 minutes ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

13 minutes ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

28 minutes ago
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

18 minutes ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

18 minutes ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway ..

Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track

18 minutes ago
 Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police

Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police

26 minutes ago
 Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitaliz ..

Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitalization

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World