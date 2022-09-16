Two Kyrgyz Citizens Killed, 55 Injured During Border Conflict - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed and 55 were injured during the conflict on the border with Tajikistan, the republic's health ministry reported on Friday.

"Two Kyrgyzstanis were killed during the conflict on the border, 55 people were injured," the ministry's spokesman said.

The victims mostly had shrapnel and gunshot wounds, he added.