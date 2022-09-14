Two Kyrgyz Civilians Injured in Border Shootout With Tajikistan - Border Service

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Two Kyrgyz civilians have suffered injuries during a border shootout between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz national security committee's border service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In the course of an armed incident that occurred at the Samarkandek border outpost section of the Batken border detachment, two citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic ... were injured," the service said.