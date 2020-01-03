UrduPoint.com
Two Largest Blocs In Iraqi Parliament Call For Withdrawal Of Foreign Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:04 PM

The Saairun and the Fatah Alliance coalition blocs in the Iraqi parliament on Friday called on adoption of a law stipulating the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country following the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Saairun and the Fatah Alliance coalition blocs in the Iraqi parliament on Friday called on adoption of a law stipulating the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country following the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"We condemn these criminal actions ... We urge all national forces to unite for the withdrawal of foreign troops, whose presence has become useless for Iraq, while their staying means even more bloodshed," Fatah Alliance leader Hadi Amiri in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

