Two Late Changes For Wales Against South Africa
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Wales were forced into two late changes to their team to play South Africa on Saturday.
Prop Gareth Thomas (illness) and winger Tom Rogers (calf) have been withdrawn from the starting XV.
Nicky Smith now starts at loose-head, Josh Hathaway comes onto the wing while Kemsley Mathias and Owen Watkin join the Wales replacements' bench.
Revised teams for a one-off rugby Test between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Saturday (kick-off 1740 GMT):
Teams (15-1)
Wales
Blair Murray; Josh Hathaway, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Ellis Bevan; Taine Plumtree, Jac Morgan, James Botham; Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza; Nicky Smith, Dewi Lake (capt), Archie Griffin
Replacements: Ryan Elias, Kemsely Mathias, Keiron Assiratti, Freddie Thomas, Tommy Reffell, Rhodri Williams, Eddie James, Owen Watkin
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
South Africa
Aphelele Fassi; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn; Wilco Louwe, Johan Grobbelaar, Thomas du Toit
Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Cameron Hanekom, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard
Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)
Referee: Karl Dickson (ENG)
