Two Lega Members to Become Ministers on Wednesday - Italian Prime Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Two new Italian cabinet ministers will take their oaths of office at the presidential residence on Wednesday evening, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

Both ministerial mandates will go to members of the ruling Lega party, which came in first with 34 percent of the vote during the European parliamentary elections in May, according to Conte.

Lorenzo Fontana, 39, the party's vice-secretary and former minister for family and disability, will become the new minister of European affairs, a post that has been vacant since euroskeptic Paolo Savona left it March to chair the Italian Companies and Exchange Commission. Alessandra Locatelli, 42, will succeed Fontana.

Their appointments have been confirmed with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Conte added.

Under Article 92 of the Italian constitution, the president appoints the prime minister who then nominates candidates to form the cabinet.