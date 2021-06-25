Two Light Quakes Jolt Greek Islands - USGS

Two earthquakes measuring above 4 on the Richter scale shook islands on opposite sides of Greece on Friday, according to US Geological Survey data

A quake measuring 4.3 magnitude struck southwest of Nisyros in the Aegean See shortly after noon, while another 4.

2 magnitude tremor shook the island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea.

The tremor off Nisyros is believed to be an aftershock from a much larger 5.7 magnitude earthquake that hit the area this week, the Kathimerini daily said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.