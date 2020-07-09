UrduPoint.com
Two Local Lawmakers Detained On Case Of Russian Far East Governor Furgal - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Regional lawmakers in the Russian Far East were detained on Thursday as part of the case of Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory suspected of serious crimes, a source familiar with the investigation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Regional lawmakers in the Russian Far East were detained on Thursday as part of the case of Sergey Furgal, the governor of Khabarovsk Territory suspected of serious crimes, a source familiar with the investigation told Sputnik.

According to the investigators, the governor, detained on Thursday, has been detained as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in serious offenses against business people in Khabarovsk Territory and Amur region in 2004-2005.

The Investigative Committee said that killers and an organizer of a killing involved in past crimes testified against Furgal. The investigators have also collected testimonies of witnesses and victims.

"As part of the criminal case launched against Furgal, Khabarovsk regional parliament members from LDPR party Kuznetsov S.A. and Kozlov D.V. were detained," the source said, adding that the two were suspected of embezzlement.

Furgal is also a member of the LDPR.

