TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Two magnitude 5.3 earthquakes hit the eastern and the western coasts of Japan's largest island of Honshu within less than one hour, the country's central meteorological agency said on Tuesday.

At 12.17 p.m. local time (03:17 GMT), a magnitude 5.3 earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean, in the area of the Fukushima prefecture on Honshu's eastern coast.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles), with the intensity reaching four scores on Japan's seven score-scale.

The second magnitude 5.3 earthquake happened in the Gifu prefecture on Honshu's western coast. The quake originated at the depth of 10 kilometers, with the intensity qualified at four scores again.

No damage and injuries were reported in both cases.