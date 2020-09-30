Two Mali soldiers killed in ambush

Two soldiers were killed and six wounded in an ambush in central Mali, a region buffeted by insurgency and ethnic violence, a senior security source said Wednesday

The troops were attacked on road between Douentza and Boni on Tuesday, the source said, without giving further details.

Thousands of troops and civilians have died since 2012, when jihadists fomented