UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Mali Soldiers Killed In Ambush

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:26 PM

Two Mali soldiers killed in ambush

Two soldiers were killed and six wounded in an ambush in central Mali, a region buffeted by insurgency and ethnic violence, a senior security source said Wednesday

Bamako (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Two soldiers were killed and six wounded in an ambush in central Mali, a region buffeted by insurgency and ethnic violence, a senior security source said Wednesday.

The troops were attacked on road between Douentza and Boni on Tuesday, the source said, without giving further details.

Thousands of troops and civilians have died since 2012, when jihadists fomented

Related Topics

Road Died Mali

Recent Stories

 

9 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

27 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

28 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

28 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

28 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Taiwan's Coast - Se ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.