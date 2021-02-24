UrduPoint.com
Two Malian Soldiers Killed In Terrorist Ambush In Country's Central Region - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Two Malian soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in an ambush attack in central Mali, where jihadists are particularly active, the national military said early on Wednesday.

"The act took place on the RN6 [main road between the capital of Bamako and the Sevare town in central Mali] about 32 km north-east of Sevare. The provisional assessment of FAMa [Armed Malian Forces] side is 02 dead and 07 wounded.

The injured were evacuated to the Somino Dolo regional hospital in Sevare," the armed forces tweeted.

Military reinforcements have been deployed to the scene of the attack, it added in a separate tweet.

Mali has been mired in a security crisis since the 2012 Islamist insurgency in the country's north. The Malian army, supported by the French military and the G5 Sahel bloc, of which Mali is a member, are regularly targeted by terrorists, as are humanitarian workers in the country.

