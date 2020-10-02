Two Members of Afghan Militia, 3 Taliban Killed in Clashes in Nangarhar - Militia Leader

Three members of the Afghan uprising forces militia and three Taliban militants were killed in clashes in the eastern province of Nangarhar, a local uprising forces leader said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Three members of the Afghan uprising forces militia and three Taliban militants were killed in clashes in the eastern province of Nangarhar, a local uprising forces leader said on Friday.

"Taliban insurgent attacked six posts of uprising [forces], or local police, in the Abdul Khel area of Achin district, two uprisings soldiers were killed and two others injured," Malik Mawin said.

Three members of the Taliban radical movement were also killed and several others wounded, Mawin added.

The Taliban have not yer provided any comment.

Meanwhile, the special forces department of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) said they carried out an operation in the Sayyaf Familo area of Surkh-Rod district of the Nangarhar province last night. Seven people were captured alive.

No special forces or civilians were injured in the operation, according to the NDS.