Two Members of Belarus Coordination Council Detained in Minsk - Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Executive director of the Belarusian coordination council Anton Radnyankov confirmed to reporters on Monday that two members of the council were detained in Minsk.

A non-criminal case was launched against Olga Kovalkova and Sergey Dylevsky, the press secretary of the Minsk police, Natalia Ganusevich, told Sputnik.

"They were in fact detained as part of the administrative investigation," the spokesperson said, without clarifying the misdemeanor.