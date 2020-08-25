UrduPoint.com
Two Members Of Belarus Coordination Council Detained In Minsk - Press Service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Executive director of the Belarusian coordination council Anton Radnyankov confirmed to reporters on Monday that two members of the council were detained in Minsk.

A non-criminal case was launched against Olga Kovalkova and Sergey Dylevsky, the press secretary of the Minsk police, Natalia Ganusevich, told Sputnik.

"They were in fact detained as part of the administrative investigation," the spokesperson said, without clarifying the misdemeanor.

Later in the day, the Coordination Council's Presidium member, lawyer Maxim Znak, told Sputnik that Kovalkova is in the isolation ward and she has been detained as part of an administrative case, adding that the law provides that she can stay there for up to three days before trial.

"[She] is in the isolation ward, we received such information from her spokesperson," Znak said.

According to Kovalkova's Facebook account, she was transferred from the Partizansky District Department of Internal Affairs to the center for isolation of offenders on Akrestin Street.

The country's opposition refused to recognize the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in the new presidential vote, creating the Coordination Council to oversee a transfer of power. Last week, the Belarusian prosecution opened a case against the council, claiming it aims to seize power and undermine the country's national security.

