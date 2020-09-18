UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Members Of Chechen Community Detained In France Over Dijon Unrest In June

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:37 PM

Two Members of Chechen Community Detained in France Over Dijon Unrest in June

French police have detained two men from the local Chechen community who are suspected of being involved in the clashes in the French eastern city of Dijon which occurred in June, Dijon prosecutor Eric Mathais said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) French police have detained two men from the local Chechen community who are suspected of being involved in the clashes in the French eastern city of Dijon which occurred in June, Dijon prosecutor Eric Mathais said.

The unrest in Dijon broke out on June 12, when a group of Chechen immigrants gathered in the city to take revenge on local Maghreb community members over an attack on a Chechen teenager. Violence between the two communities lasted for four days and resulted in numerous detentions and arrests by police.

"Two people from the so-called "Chechen" community were arrested on September 15 and 16, 2020," the statement from the prosecutor of Dijon read late Thursday.

It added that one of the detainees was the resident of Nice, while the other was from the Dole commune. The detainees are currently in police custody pending trial.

Related Topics

Attack Police Dijon Nice June September 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chilean President on Inde ..

3 minutes ago

LSEG in exclusive talks to sell Milan exchange to ..

5 minutes ago

Seven dead, dozens infected after 'superspreader' ..

5 minutes ago

Intra-Afghan Dialogue: PM's efforts for 'Lasting P ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5,905 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

PKK Attack on Turkish Military Base in Northern Ir ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.