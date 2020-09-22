UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men Arrested In Spain For Inciting Racial Hatred, Terrorism - Catalan Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Two Men Arrested in Spain for Inciting Racial Hatred, Terrorism - Catalan Police

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Two men suspected of spreading calls for so-called racial wars and inciting terrorism have been detained in Spain's Catalonia and Valencia autonomous communities, according to the Catalan regional police, Mossos d'Esquadra.

Both men are Spanish nationals, and one of them also has US citizenship. They were detained on September 11 in the Catalan city of Lleida and Valencia's Alicante city and accused of fomenting hatred against foreigners and glorifying terrorism on racial grounds on social media, the police force said in a statement.

"They also published posts praising terrorists such as Brenton Tarrant, who committed racially motivated murders of 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, and inciting similar attacks," the statement reads.

The detainees promoted the idea of creating white communes in remote rural areas, which, according to their idea, were supposed to create weapons stocks and prepare for racial wars.

After the detention, the men testified before a judge, who decided to release them until the review of the merits of the case was carried out. Their passports were confiscated and they were required to report to the police every 15 days.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Christchurch Alicante Valencia Spain September Citizenship Stocks New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate 90th Saudi National Day

11 minutes ago

TRA holds workshop on telecommunications equipment ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah students to return to school next week

41 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer, Italian Minister discuss UAE’s p ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious ..

56 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 94,711

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.