Two Men Arrested in UK Over Texas Synagogue Attack - Counter-terrorism Police

(@FahadShabbir)

Two men were arrested on Thursday in Manchester and Birmingham as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack on a Texas synagogue by a British national who held four people hostage for several hours before he was shot dead by the police, the UK counter-terror police have announced

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Two men were arrested on Thursday in Manchester and Birmingham as part of an ongoing investigation into the attack on a Texas synagogue by a British national who held four people hostage for several hours before he was shot dead by the police, the UK counter-terror police have announced.

"As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning," the Counter Terrorism Policing North West division said in a statement.