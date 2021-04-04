UrduPoint.com
Two Men Charged After Shooting Several People Outside Alabama Bar - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) A shooting has broken out outside a bar in the US state of Alabama, leaving five people injured and two suspects charged with attempted murder, CNN reported on Sunday, citing police.

According to police, shots were fired at a bar parking lot in the city of Tuscaloosa in the early hours of Saturday.

Two men of 22 and 23 years old were arrested on charges of attempted murder and shooting.

Five people, including one suspect, are now in hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

More Stories From World

