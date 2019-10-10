Two Men Charged in Singapore Over Illegal Firearm Possession 1st Time in Decade - Reports

A court in Singapore has charged two men over an offense involving the illegal possession of a firearm, the first such case to happen in 10 years, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) A court in Singapore has charged two men over an offense involving the illegal possession of a firearm, the first such case to happen in 10 years, media reported on Thursday.

According to The Straits Times, Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz, was charged with possession of a Shooters Sea Hawk pistol in an apartment.

His alleged accomplice in a separate drug-related case, Amirul Asyraff Muhammad Junus, is accused of being in contact with a person in possession of a firearm.

The media outlet noted that this was the country's first case involving the illegal possession of a firearm since 2009.

On Wednesday, the Central Narcotics Bureau of Singapore said that two people suspected of drug-related activities were arrested over the illegal possession of firearms.