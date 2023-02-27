Two Men Detained in Sevastopol For Offering Kiev Data on Russian Military Facilities - FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday it had identified and detained two Sevastopol residents offering the Ukrainian intelligence data on Russia's defense facilities for money.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has stopped the illegal activity of two Russian citizens suspected of cooperation with foreign special services as 'inside men.' The two residents of Sevastopol, born in 1979 and 1995, have initiated a contact with Ukraine's intelligence with a view to transferring data on the location of the Russian Defense Ministry' facilities. The leakage of the information abroad could damage the defense capability of the state," a statement by the security service read.

The FSB added that the detainee born 1979 had collected data about Russian military facilities' location and transferred them to Kiev via email. The second suspect confirmed his intention to secretly cooperate with Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, but said he had not managed to submit the data.

On the basis of these facts, the Russian authorities have initiated criminal proceedings under Article 275 (high treason, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment) and Article 275.1 (confidential establishment of cooperation with a foreign state, up to 8 years) of the Russian Criminal Code.