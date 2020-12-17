UrduPoint.com
Two Men Eliminated In Russia's Chechnya After Throwing Grenade At Police Officers - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Two Men Eliminated in Russia's Chechnya After Throwing Grenade at Police Officers - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Two unidentified men were eliminated in Russia's Chechen Republic after they thew a grenade at law enforcement agents who wanted to inspect their car, a source in the regional police authorities told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Two men threw a grenade at law enforcement agents who intended to inspect their car. They were eliminated during an attempt to run away. The security agents were not injured," the source said.

The incident took place in the Kurchaloyevsky District, the source specified.

Effort is being made to ascertain identities of the attackers.

More Stories From World

