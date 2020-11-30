UrduPoint.com
Two Men Engaged In 1999 Murder Of 15 Russian Officers Detained In Russia's Chechnya - FSB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:27 PM

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it detained two former members of the criminal gang led by Shamil Basayev and Khattab who were involved in the deadly attack against Russian military forces in the Chechen Republic back in 1999

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it detained two former members of the criminal gang led by Shamil Basayev and Khattab who were involved in the deadly attack against Russian military forces in the Chechen Republic back in 1999.

Basayev and Khattab were senior leaders of the Chechen separatist movement involved in guerrilla campaigns against the Russian forces.

"Aslanbek Idalov and Salambek Idalov, natives of the Chechen Republic who took part in the October 4, 1999 gunfight with the Russian Defense Ministry's servicemen on the side of Shamil Basayev and Khattab's criminal gangs near the Chervlyonnaya station of the Shelkovskoy District in the Chechen Republic, were detained," the FSB said in a press release.

Fifteen Russian servicemen were killed and 28 others were injured in the attack. Searches for other participants of the armed clashes who have evaded penalty continues.

Criminal proceedings have been launched against the detained individuals for banditry, armed rebellion and infringement on life of a law enforcement agent.

