Two Men In US State Of Delaware Charged In Connection To Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Two Men in US State of Delaware Charged in Connection to Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Two men in the state of Delaware have been charged for allegedly participating in the siege at the Capitol building on January 6, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried were charged today in Federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with the riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021," the release said.

Both men each face three counts including unlawfully entering restricted grounds and depredation of government property.

Dozens of other individuals from across the country have been charged in connection to the riot, including from Virginia, New York, Florida, Idaho, Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, Hawai, Iowa, Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado, West Virginia, and Washington, DC.

On January 6, protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory after President Donald Trump urged them to not allow the election to be stolen. Five died and more than 170 cases have been open by police in connection with the riots. On Wednesday, the US House impeached Trump for inciting the riots.

Related Topics

Election Riots Police Washington Trump Died Capitol Hill Columbia Virginia New York Florida January Congress From Government Court

