UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men, Including Briton, Killed In Japan Avalanches

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Two men, including Briton, killed in Japan avalanches

Two people, including a British man, were killed separately on Saturday as two avalanches struck mountains in Japan, local officials and media said

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Two people, including a British man, were killed separately on Saturday as two avalanches struck mountains in Japan, local officials and media said.

The 34-year-old Briton was caught in an avalanche on northern Hokkaido island while skiing with two other people, a local official said.

"He was sent to hospital but was later confirmed dead," Takahiro Sumiya, a local fire department official, told AFP, adding that the remaining two -- another British national and a Japanese -- were unhurt.

Further details, including the person's name, were not immediately available.

Separately, a man was killed after he was hit by another avalanche near a ski resort in Nagano, central Japan, local media reported.

"He was caught in an avalanche when he was snowboarding with two other people outside a ski slope on Mount Norikura," a local fire department official said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported the man, identified as a 47-year-old freelance cameraman, was later confirmed dead.

On Friday, a 38-year-old French man was found dead after an avalanche struck a mountain near another ski resort in southern Hokkaido.

The avalanche happened Thursday afternoon when the group of eight went off the resort's ski courses to venture into the untouched snow on the mountain.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Snow Man Nagano Japan Media

Recent Stories

Gang arrested, bikes, rickshaws recovered in Faisa ..

1 minute ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Anti-dengue surveillance reviewed in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Regal Automobiles Industries Limited kick-starts t ..

15 minutes ago

RECALL: DEWA’s robust infrastructure is key to D ..

21 minutes ago

Student killed on road in Khanewal

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.