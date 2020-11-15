Two Men Killed, 1 Woman Injured in Cholet Commune in Western France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Two men were killed and one woman was seriously injured in the commune of Cholet in France's western department of Maine-et-Loire, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing police sources.

Those killed were found in the middle of the street with their heads bruised.

The woman, who is the wife of one of the deceased, was urgently hospitalized, the broadcaster said.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was detained by law enforcement forces at his place of residence. According to preliminary data, he was known to the police in criminal cases.

The motives for the crime are still unknown, the broadcaster added.