UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men Killed, 1 Woman Injured In Cholet Commune In Western France - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Two Men Killed, 1 Woman Injured in Cholet Commune in Western France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Two men were killed and one woman was seriously injured in the commune of Cholet in France's western department of Maine-et-Loire, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing police sources.

Those killed were found in the middle of the street with their heads bruised.

The woman, who is the wife of one of the deceased, was urgently hospitalized, the broadcaster said.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was detained by law enforcement forces at his place of residence. According to preliminary data, he was known to the police in criminal cases.

The motives for the crime are still unknown, the broadcaster added.

Related Topics

Injured Police France Wife Man Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

1 hour ago

Four-try Scotland take bonus point win against Ita ..

1 hour ago

Poland reports record rise in coronavirus deaths

1 hour ago

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents ..

2 hours ago

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah atten ..

2 hours ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.