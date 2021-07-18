UrduPoint.com
Two Men Killed, Four People Injured In Sacramento Shooting, Local Police Say

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Sacramento, California, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The shooting occurred at 11:45 p.m. local time on Friday (06:45 GMT on Saturday) in the area of Front Street and L Street in Old Sacramento, police said on Facebook.

"In total, six shooting victims were located surrounding this incident. Of the six, two victims who are believed to be adult males were pronounced deceased. The other four victims received treatment at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

According to the Sacramento police department, the shooting was likely an isolated incident and a homicide investigation is underway.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and the motive is unknown, however it is believed that there was some type of altercation between two groups prior to the shooting and multiple firearms have been recovered at the scene," police specified.

No information on the suspect has been released so far.

Police

