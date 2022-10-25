UrduPoint.com

Two Men Killed, One Critically Injured Following Shooting In East London - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Two men died and one was seriously injured in a shooting in east London on Tuesday, the UK Metropolitan Police said, adding that an investigation was currently underway.

Police received reports of a fight and shooting at Henley Road in the town of Ilford in east London at 00:16 local time (23:16 GMT on Monday).

Police officers found three males with gunshot injuries at the scene.

"An investigation is ongoing after two males were fatally shot, and a third left critically injured, following an incident in Ilford," the police said in a statement.

Due to the investigation, the roads near the scene are blocked. There have been no arrests yet, according to the statement.

