UrduPoint.com

Two Men Plead Guilty To Assaulting Law Enforcement During US Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Two Men Plead Guilty to Assaulting Law Enforcement During US Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Two male defendants on Friday pleaded guilty in Federal court for attacking law enforcement officers during the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

"A Washington State man and New Jersey man each pleaded guilty today to assaulting Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers during the breach of the US Capitol on January 6," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The breach occurred during a joint session of the US Congress that was counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election, the release noted. The defendants are the first two of more than 170 charged to plead guilty to felony charges of assault on a police officer in the investigation, it said.

"According to court documents, Devlyn Thompson, 28, of Seattle, Washington, was among a crowd of individuals on the lower west terrace who were pushing against and assaulting MPD and US Capitol Police (USCP) officers in the tunnel leading into the Capitol," the release said.

Scott Kevin Fairlamb, 44, of Stockholm, New Jersey, climbed the scaffolding on the west terrace of the Capitol where he recorded and posted a video to Instagram in which he said they are not leaving. He also admitted to being part of a large crowd that pushed through a line of police officers and metal barricades, the release added.

Related Topics

Election Police Washington Terrace Thompson Man Male Stockholm Seattle January Congress Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

43 minutes ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

43 minutes ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

43 minutes ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

1 hour ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.