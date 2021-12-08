UrduPoint.com

Two Men Plotting Terrorist Attacks During Christmas Holidays Detained In France - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

Two Men Plotting Terrorist Attacks During Christmas Holidays Detained in France - Reports

Two men who were planning a terrorist attack during the Christmas holidays have been detained in France, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the investigation

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Two men who were planning a terrorist attack during the Christmas holidays have been detained in France, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the investigation.

According to BFMTV, suspects were planning to use knives against passers-by in public places. Two men were detained in the capital region on November 29.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Christmas Holidays France November

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses MoD staff mass wedding

Saif bin Zayed witnesses MoD staff mass wedding

4 minutes ago
 Silal signs MoU with Agthia Group PJSC to construc ..

Silal signs MoU with Agthia Group PJSC to construct 10 grain silos by end of 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah receives &#039;Guest of Honour&#039; title ..

Sharjah receives &#039;Guest of Honour&#039; title for FIL 2022

5 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends first-ever Global Bus ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends first-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 EU Court Quashes Dyson Claim for $199Mln in Damage ..

EU Court Quashes Dyson Claim for $199Mln in Damages Over Energy Labeling Law

3 minutes ago
 US Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Ser ..

US Targets Individuals in Kosovo, El Salvador, Serbia in New Global Magnitsky Sa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.