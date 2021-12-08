Two Men Plotting Terrorist Attacks During Christmas Holidays Detained in France - Reports

Two men who were planning a terrorist attack during the Christmas holidays have been detained in France, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the investigation

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Two men who were planning a terrorist attack during the Christmas holidays have been detained in France, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the investigation.

According to BFMTV, suspects were planning to use knives against passers-by in public places. Two men were detained in the capital region on November 29.