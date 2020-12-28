UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men, Who Attacked Policemen In Grozny, Eliminated; One Officer Killed - Kadyrov

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Two Men, Who Attacked Policemen in Grozny, Eliminated; One Officer Killed - Kadyrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Two terrorists with knives, who tried to take away weapons from police officers in Russia's Grozny, were eliminated, one policeman was killed, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Monday.

"On Monday, two terrorists, armed with knives, attempted to take possession of the weapons of the police officers who were serving in the center of Grozny. One policeman was killed.

The attackers were killed by return fire of the servicemen. One law enforcement officer was also injured. His condition is stable. There are no casualties among the civilian population," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

The identity of the attackers was established ” these are two brothers, natives of Ingushetia, who moved to Chechnya in 2012 and worked in one of the bakeries, he said.

He expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased police officer.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Russia Family From

Recent Stories

Ajmanâ€™s Department of Finance receives four new ..

41 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akramâ€™s birthday

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

1 hour ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.