Two Men, Who Attacked Policemen in Grozny, Eliminated; One Officer Killed - Kadyrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Two terrorists with knives, who tried to take away weapons from police officers in Russia's Grozny, were eliminated, one policeman was killed, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Monday.

"On Monday, two terrorists, armed with knives, attempted to take possession of the weapons of the police officers who were serving in the center of Grozny. One policeman was killed.

The attackers were killed by return fire of the servicemen. One law enforcement officer was also injured. His condition is stable. There are no casualties among the civilian population," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

The identity of the attackers was established ” these are two brothers, natives of Ingushetia, who moved to Chechnya in 2012 and worked in one of the bakeries, he said.

He expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased police officer.