Two-metre social distancing rule to be cut in England

The two-metre social distancing rule to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be cut in England from July 4, after complaints from companies that keeping it made business impossible

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The two-metre social distancing rule to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be cut in England from July 4, after complaints from companies that keeping it made business impossible.

"Where it is possible to keep two metres apart, people should. But where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of one metre plus," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.