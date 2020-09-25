UrduPoint.com
Two Migrants Dead, 13 Missing In Shipwreck Off Libya Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Two migrants dead, 13 missing in shipwreck off Libya coast

The International Organization for Migration said Friday the bodies of three migrants whose boat went down off Libya were recovered from the Mediterranean but at least 13 others were missing

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The International Organization for Migration said Friday the bodies of three migrants whose boat went down off Libya were recovered from the Mediterranean but at least 13 others were missing.

Twenty-two survivors were rescued late Thursday off the west coast, the IOM said on its Twitter account.

"At least 13 lives are lost at sea and three bodies retrieved after a tragic shipwreck occurred off the coast of #Libya last night," it said.

"IOM staff are now providing medical assistance to 22 survivors brought to shore by fishing vessels," the IOM said, without giving their nationalities.

