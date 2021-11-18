Two Migrants Hospitalized From Belarus-Poland Border - Belarusian Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Nine migrants located at the Belarus-Poland border have asked for medical treatment over the past 24 hours, and two of them were hospitalized, the Belarusian Health Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Nine migrants located at the Belarus-Poland border have asked for medical treatment over the past 24 hours, and two of them were hospitalized, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

"In total, over the past day, nine patients have turned to the ambulance doctors on duty at the Belarusian-Polish border. Two of them have been hospitalized," the ministry wrote in its Telegram channel.