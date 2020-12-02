Two Migrants Missing After Boat Sinks Off Greek Island of Lesbos - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) A search and rescue operation is underway near the Greek island of Lesbos after a boat carrying 34 migrants sank in the eastern Aegean Sea on Wednesday, media said.

The Greek coast guard and the European Union's border security agency, Frontex, have rescued 32 people, while two others are unaccounted for, according to the television channel, ERT.

Greece's closeness to Turkey has made it a prime destination for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the middle East, Africa and Asia. An EU deal with Ankara on migrant returns has somewhat reduced the number of arrivals, which fell to a record low this year due to the pandemic.