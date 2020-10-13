UrduPoint.com
Two Militants Eliminated In Clashes With Law Enforcement Agents In Russia's Grozny- Source

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Two Militants Eliminated in Clashes With Law Enforcement Agents in Russia's Grozny- Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Law enforcement agents in Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechnya, have eliminated two militants, a spokesman for the local security services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary information, two militants were eliminated in clashes with law enforcement agents," the spokesman said, adding that the special operation was completed.

Sputnik has not yet received any official confirmation by law enforcement agencies.

