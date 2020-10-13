MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Law enforcement agents in Grozny, the capital of Russia's Chechnya, have eliminated two militants, a spokesman for the local security services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary information, two militants were eliminated in clashes with law enforcement agents," the spokesman said, adding that the special operation was completed.

Sputnik has not yet received any official confirmation by law enforcement agencies.