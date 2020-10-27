Two Militants Killed After Car Bomb Blast Near Special Police Unit in Khost - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A car bomb was detonated near a special police unit close to the former governor's office in the city of Khost, the capital of Afghanistan's province of the same name, spokesman for the governor of Khost, Talib Mangal, said.

"This morning, first car bomb exploded on special police unit in Khost city, and then the militants entered the compound," Mangal said on Tuesday, adding that two militants had been killed so far.

The Interior Ministry said that the car bomb explosion occurred near the former governor's office.

"A car bomb exploded near a special police unit in the former governor's office area of Khost province at around 5:50 am [01:50 GMT] this morning," the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that the militants clashed with security forces after the car bomb blast.