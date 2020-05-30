(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Two militants have been neutralized during an anti-terror operation in the town of Sunzha in Russia's Ingushetia, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the security authorities received information that a group of armed bandits was in one of the household outbuildings on the outskirts of Sunzha.

"The area adjacent to the outbuilding was cordoned off. The bandits who were in the building were asked to lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities. In response, they opened fire at law enforcement officers, and during the shootout, two bandits were neutralized," the NAC said in a statement.

The committee also said that the identities of the two militants were established. They intended to carry out several terrorist acts in Ingushetia, the NAC added.