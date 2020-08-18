UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Militants Who Fired At Law Enforcement Officers Killed In Russia's Ingushetia - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:57 PM

Two Militants Who Fired at Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Russia's Ingushetia - Source

Two militants who opened fire at law enforcement officers in the Russian Republic of Ingushetia have been "liquidated," a source told Sputnik on Tuesday

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Two militants who opened fire at law enforcement officers in the Russian Republic of Ingushetia have been "liquidated," a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, unknown assailants shot at officers operating in the Sunzhensky district.

"Per preliminary information, two members of an illegal armed group have been liquidated during a special operation in the forest area near the Galashki settlement in the republic's Sunzhensky district," the source said.

There are no casualties among law enforcement.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Russia

Recent Stories

China Construction Bank celebrates listing two gre ..

15 minutes ago

New coronavirus screening centre opens in Fujairah

15 minutes ago

Merkel rules out easing coronavirus rules as Germa ..

23 seconds ago

Barca's Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surge ..

24 seconds ago

Belarus leader accuses opposition of trying to 'se ..

26 seconds ago

Mauritius arrests captain of ship in oil spill: po ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.