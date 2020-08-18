Two militants who opened fire at law enforcement officers in the Russian Republic of Ingushetia have been "liquidated," a source told Sputnik on Tuesday

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Two militants who opened fire at law enforcement officers in the Russian Republic of Ingushetia have been "liquidated," a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, unknown assailants shot at officers operating in the Sunzhensky district.

"Per preliminary information, two members of an illegal armed group have been liquidated during a special operation in the forest area near the Galashki settlement in the republic's Sunzhensky district," the source said.

There are no casualties among law enforcement.