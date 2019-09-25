UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Million Children Out Of School In War-torn Yemen: UN

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:38 PM

Two million children out of school in war-torn Yemen: UN

Two million children are out of school in war-torn Yemen, a fourth of whom have dropped out since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the UN children's agency said Wednesday

SANAA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) - Two million children are out of school in war-torn Yemen, a fourth of whom have dropped out since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the UN children's agency said Wednesday.The education of a further 3.7 million children is at risk as teachers' salaries have not been paid in more than two years, UNICEF said in a statement."Violence, displacement and attacks on schools are preventing many children from accessing school," said Sara Beysolow Nyanti, UNICEF representative in Yemen.One in five schools in the country can no longer be used as a direct result of the conflict that has devastated Yemen's already fragile education system, the UN agency says.Children out of school face increased risks of all forms of exploitation including being forced to join the fighting, child labour and early marriage," Nyanti said.

"They lose the opportunity to develop and grow in a caring and stimulating environment, ultimately becoming trapped in a life of poverty and hardship."Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed since Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in March 2015 in support of the beleaguered government after the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels captured the capital Sanaa.The fighting has displaced millions and left 24.1 million -- more than two-thirds of the population -- in need of aid.According to UNICEF, 1.8 million children under the age of five are suffering from severe malnutrition.The United Nations has described Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Yemen Marriage Sanaa Saudi Arabia March 2015 All From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Isolation ward in DHQ hospital made functional

3 minutes ago

Honey bee swarm attack cotton pickers, five shifte ..

3 minutes ago

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) recommends ..

3 minutes ago

Quake comments were taken out of context': Firdous ..

3 minutes ago

Many megacities to be hit annually by extreme weat ..

10 minutes ago

Teamviewer scores biggest European IPO of 2019

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.