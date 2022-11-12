UrduPoint.com

Two Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Belarus From China - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Two Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in Belarus from China - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Belarus has received two million doses of a Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus, the country's Ministry of Healthcare informs.

"At this very moment, a Belarusian aircraft of the TransAVIAexport airline arrived at the Minsk National Airport, bringing humanitarian cargo to the country - 2 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus infection produced by the Sinopharm corporation (Vero Cell, China)," the ministry said on Telegram late on Friday night.

In August, Belarus approved the use of the Chinese Vero Cell vaccine for children aged five and older.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Belarus is carried out using Russian vaccines (Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, CoviVac) as well as China's Vero Cell. At the end of July, Belarus registered the Cuban SOBERANA PLUS vaccine against the coronavirus.

Additionally, Belarus is working on developing its own coronavirus vaccine, with industrial production expected in late 2023-early 2024.

