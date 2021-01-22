UrduPoint.com
Two Million Internally Displaced By Sahel Violence: UN

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:19 PM

Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence: UN

More than two million people have been forced to flee their homes because of violence in the countries of Africa's Sahel region, the United Nations said on Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :More than two million people have been forced to flee their homes because of violence in the countries of Africa's Sahel region, the United Nations said on Friday.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for an end to the unrelenting violence in Africa's Sahel which has now displaced more than two million people within the borders of their countries for the first time ever," a spokesman told reporters in Geneva.

