UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Million Internally Displaced By Sahel Violence: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence: UN

More than two million people within the Sahel countries have been forced to flee their homes due to violence engulfing the African region, the United Nations said Frida

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :More than two million people within the Sahel countries have been forced to flee their homes due to violence engulfing the African region, the United Nations said Friday.

The humanitarian response is "dangerously overstretched" in the semi-arid sub-Saharan belt spanning Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, with host communities at breaking point, said UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

UNHCR "is calling for an end to the unrelenting violence in Africa's Sahel which has now displaced more than two million people within the borders of their countries for the first time ever," spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva.

Multiple crises including armed conflict, extreme poverty, food insecurity, climate changes and the Covid-19 pandemic have converged in the region, he said.

"The extreme vulnerability of the Sahel has been laid bare by the impact of forced displacement, caused by widespread and gruesome violence perpetrated by armed insurgent groups and criminal gangs," said Cheshirkov.

"The humanitarian response is dangerously overstretched, and UNHCR is urging the international community to redouble its support for the region." He said countries needed to help Sahel nations tackle the root causes of the displacement and strengthen the region's schools and hospitals, many of which have shut due to the violence.

The numbers of people displaced within their own country's borders has quadrupled in the region in two years, as there were 490,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) at the beginning of 2019, he added.

More than half of the IDPs in the region are in Burkina Faso.

Besides the internally displaced, more than 850,000 refugees have fled from Mali and taken shelter in the country's Sahel neighbours.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Mali Geneva Burkina Faso Chad Niger Criminals 2019 From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

20 minutes ago

Iran Exports Gas Without Asking Anyone's Permissio ..

47 seconds ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

26 minutes ago

Nine People Detained at Dutch Airport Over Fake CO ..

49 seconds ago

Poland Conducts Over 600,000 Vaccinations Against ..

50 seconds ago

Kremlin dismisses calls to free Navalny, warns aga ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.