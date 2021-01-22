Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :More than two million people within the Sahel countries have been forced to flee their homes due to violence engulfing the African region, the United Nations said Friday.

The humanitarian response is "dangerously overstretched" in the semi-arid sub-Saharan belt spanning Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger, with host communities at breaking point, said UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

UNHCR "is calling for an end to the unrelenting violence in Africa's Sahel which has now displaced more than two million people within the borders of their countries for the first time ever," spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva.

Multiple crises including armed conflict, extreme poverty, food insecurity, climate changes and the Covid-19 pandemic have converged in the region, he said.

"The extreme vulnerability of the Sahel has been laid bare by the impact of forced displacement, caused by widespread and gruesome violence perpetrated by armed insurgent groups and criminal gangs," said Cheshirkov.

"The humanitarian response is dangerously overstretched, and UNHCR is urging the international community to redouble its support for the region." He said countries needed to help Sahel nations tackle the root causes of the displacement and strengthen the region's schools and hospitals, many of which have shut due to the violence.

The numbers of people displaced within their own country's borders has quadrupled in the region in two years, as there were 490,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) at the beginning of 2019, he added.

More than half of the IDPs in the region are in Burkina Faso.

Besides the internally displaced, more than 850,000 refugees have fled from Mali and taken shelter in the country's Sahel neighbours.